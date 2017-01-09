Questlove Says Host Jimmy Fallon Would Call Him at 1 a.m. with Golden Globes Ideas

Jimmy Fallon knew just whom to turn to for all of his Golden Globes needs.

Questlove, who is this year’s musical director, revealed that he helped Fallon prepare for his hosting duties — even if it was in the middle of the night.

“Usually with Jimmy Fallon it starts with a call at one in the morning with a bunch of exclamation points,” the Roots drummer told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live pre-show. Like, ‘Hey how about!’ And then you have to make it happen.”

Questlove is no stranger to Fallon’s signature high-energy style, The Roots first met the late night host in 2008 and have been playing as The Tonight Show‘s house band since 2014.

“I’m ready for anything,” he said. “We’re excited. I think everyone is going to see how much fun it is.”

The drummer also recalled his first awards show experience when he took home a Grammy in 1999.

“It was a fail because I tripped over Marilyn Manson,” he admitted. “I hope on one ever goes through the files.”

The 2017 Golden Globes are airing live Sunday on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.