Golden Globes 2017: Moonlight Wins Best Picture, Drama

Moonlight took home the award for best motion picture, drama at Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards.

The drama beat out four fellow contestants in the category: Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion and presumed front-runner Manchester by the Sea.

Producer Adele Romanski took the stage with director Barry Jenkins — who was up for best director in a motion picture — to accept high honor.

“Thank you very much, Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Romanski said about the film. “I, to be honest, didn’t think this was going to happen” she said before thanking her “partner in crime,” a.k.a. Jenkins.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Jenkins then proceeded to thank A24, his mother and those at home before encouraging audiences to tell others about the project.

“I gotta give love to the people right here,” he said about A24″ and said in gratitude to his mother, “You gave me my life.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Jenkins concluded the acceptance speech: “If you have seen this film … tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend. Much love.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which were broadcast live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom in Los Angeles.