Megyn Kelly Closes a Big Week (and a Multi-Million-Dollar Move to NBC) at Golden Globes After Party

Megyn Kelly capped off a big work week with a little off-the-clock fun.

The former Fox News anchor (as of Friday’s final episode of The Kelly File) looked to be in high spirits as she took to an exclusive after party following the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

The 46-year-old smiled and waved as she entered Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel for the private soirée with her husband Douglas Brunt.

She wore a white, plunging dress by David Koma and let her short, blonde locks hang loose.

Stars like Kerry Washington, Eddie Redmayne, Kristen Bell, Chris Hemsworth and Meryl Streep were reportedly expected to attend the bash.

Kelly’s appearance comes less than a week after the journalist announced her departure from Fox News. The longtime host of The Kelly File said she would be vacating her anchor chair for a new role with NBC News.

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox News for 3 New Gigs at NBC, Including Daytime Talk Show

Kelly addressed her decision to leave on a recent broadcast of the show, noting that she needs more “human connection.”

“I’m very grateful to NBC for this opportunity. And I’m deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here,” Kelly said. “I’ve grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for.”