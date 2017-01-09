Billy Eichner Blasts Meghan McCain After She Says Meryl Streep’s Speech ‘Is Why Trump Won’

While much of Hollywood praised Meryl Streep after her politically-minded Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, not everyone had kind words for the star.

Meghan McCain, the daughter of Arizona senator and former presidential candidate John McCain, shared her disdain on Twitter, writing, “This Meryl Streep speech is why Trump won. And if people in Hollywood don’t start recognizing why and how – you will help him get re-elected.”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Billy On the Street host Billy Eichner was quick to hit back at the Fox News analyst’s take, jabbing at her on his Twitter account.

Jimmy Fallon Slams Trump, Compares Him to King Joffrey at Globes

“Um she asked him not to make fun of disabled people and advocated for the freedom of the press and the arts you f—— moron,” wrote Eichner.

Retorted McCain, “@billyeichner calling republicans like me ‘f—— morons’ is a great way for Hollywood to bridge the cultural divide. Enjoy your bubble.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Eichner, 38, wasn’t done, however, responding with more expletives. “I rather live in a bubble than live with people who don’t feel a need to respect the disabled, freedom of speech & the arts,” he said, adding, “@MeghanMcCain Oh & another message from my bubble-can u ask dad to give back the MILLIONS he’s received from the NRA? MERYL F—— STREEP!”

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

“Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee,” he quipped. “And I have no desire to ‘bridge the cultural divide’ with ignorant voters who don’t respect other cultures!”

Love being told I live in a bubble by the daughter of a millionaire politician who sometimes guest co-hosts Hoda and Kathie Lee. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

And I have no desire to "bridge the cultural divide" with ignorant voters who don't respect other cultures! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 9, 2017

Without ever directly using the president-elect’s name, Streep called out the moment that Trump mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski for his disability during a rally in 2015.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

“This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said. “Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”