Lily Collins‘ Golden Globes dreams are already coming true.

The 27-year-old actress took to the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and said that the evening was already off to a great start — thanks to one legendary actress.

“I’m just really excited. First of all, Meryl Streep knows my name now, so that to me is enough. Mic drop,” she said when Giuliana Rancic asked what she was most excited about for the night.

She continued: “Just to be in a room with people I admire greatly … It’s such a huge honor.”

Collins is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for her role in Rules Don’t Apply. And the star brought a very special guest as she celebrates her first nomination.

“I brought my mom as my date!” Collins said. “I’m just really excited.”

Collins isn’t new to the Hollywood scene, with a superstar father like Phil Collins. But her first nomination was extra special for the actress.

“This is real, this is happening,” she told Rancic. “I have to say since I was little, I’ve been watching all of these red carpets and I’ve been watching you, so this is a huge honor to be here.”

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.