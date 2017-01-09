Golden Globes 2017: La La Land Wins Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

La La Land took home the award for best motion picture, comedy or musical, at Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Lionsgate film beat out fellow film contenders 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street for the honor.

“This is so insane, I can’t even tell you,” said La La Land producer Fred Berger upon accepting the award on the stage next to the film’s stars and crew.

“Thank you for celebrating cinema and for embracing musicals,” he added. “We’re so grateful.”

The win comes after stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone both took home the best actor and best actress Golden Globe awards for the film.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle also won best director and best Screenplay in a motion picture, while the film’s “City of Stars” took home best original song in a motion picture in addition to taking home the best original score honor.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired live at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.