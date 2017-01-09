People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Golden Globes 2017: La La Land Wins Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

By @lekimble and @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty

La La Land took home the award for best motion picture, comedy or musical, at Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Lionsgate film beat out fellow film contenders 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins and Sing Street for the honor.

  • Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“This is so insane, I can’t even tell you,” said La La Land producer Fred Berger upon accepting the award on the stage next to the film’s stars and crew.

“Thank you for celebrating cinema and for embracing musicals,” he added. “We’re so grateful.”

  • Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

The win comes after stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone both took home the best actor and best actress Golden Globe awards for the film.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle also won best director and best Screenplay in a motion picture, while the film’s “City of Stars” took home best original song in a motion picture in addition to taking home the best original score honor.

Jimmy Fallon hosted the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which aired live at the the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.