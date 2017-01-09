Jimmy Fallon Zings Mariah Carey at the Globes: ‘She Thinks Dick Clark Productions Sabotaged My Monologue’

Mariah Carey still can’t quite escape her New Year’s Eve mishap.

During Sunday’s live broadcast of the 2017 Golden Globes, Jimmy Fallon couldn’t resist sneaking in a little dig about the superstar’s awkward live performance eight days earlier, which aired during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and was plagued by sound issues.

“I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey and she thinks that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue,” quipped Fallon, who is hosting the award show. “We had to talk.”

In the days that followed the performance, Carey’s team and Dick Clark Productions exchanged barbs after the singer’s manager asserted the show sabotaged the performance and “set [her] up to fail.”

The production company fired back, telling PEOPLE in a statement: “To suggest that [Dick Clark Productions] … would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd … In very rare instances, there are, of course, technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that DCP had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.”

On Sunday, Carey took to Twitter to share a nearly two-minute audio recording in which she confessed that she was “foiled” and “humiliated” by the incident.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” she said, adding that dealing with conditions like a loud crowd and cold temperatures made it “not practical” for a live performance, also noting that the situation was made worse by faulty ear pieces.

“I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time,” she continued.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards are broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on NBC.