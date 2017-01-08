Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon Parodies La La Land for Opening Number

Jimmy Fallon‘s cold open at Sunday night’s Golden Globes is chasing all the lights that shine.

The host of this year’s 74th annual Golden Globes ceremony will parody the opening scene from hit musical La La Land, which led all features with seven total nominations including best musical or comedy motion picture.

Fallon released a 10-second teaser of the cold open to his official Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube account on Sunday evening.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land opens with a show-stopping number in the middle of a Los Angeles freeway set to the original song “Another Day of Sun.”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Speaking to EW about the scene, Chazelle — who is nominated on Sunday night for Best Director — explained he was inspired by two basic concepts before conceptualizing the sequence.

“First, I always wanted to do a shot where you go from car to car with each radio playing a radically different kind of music. I wanted it to feel like a city bustling with music, like in Mean Streets or Taxi Driver or Rear Window. You’re hearing Italian opera coming from one apartment window and Frankie Valli from another and jazz from another. But this is Los Angeles. The cacophony of sounds is coming out of cars. And I loved the idea of presenting the soundscape of the city that way,” he said. “And then the second idea was using that soundscape to build into an opening musical number and having a fantastical musical number arise out of a bunch of realistic city sounds. That was something I got from Love Me Tonight, the 1932 Rouben Mamoulian film, which opens with the sounds of Paris in the morning — there’s a shoemaker and a street sweeper — and those sounds build up rhythmically and cascade into a number.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Among its nominations, La La Land was also cited in the best actor and actress in a musical or comedy categories for, respectively, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The Golden Globes air Sunday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. This post will be updated with Fallon’s full cold open when it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on EW.com.