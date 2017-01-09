Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Trump As Technical Issues Force Him to Ad Lib During Golden Globes Opening Monologue

It’s just another day of technical difficulties.

Not even an errant teleprompter could keep 74th annual Golden Globe Awards host Jimmy Fallon from zinging the President-elect and dancing his way through a La La Land tribute in the opening number and monologue.

Fallon kicked off the show in a limo line of stars, crooning rejiggered lyrics to the musical’s opening number “Another Day of Sun.” Everyone from Nicole Kidman and Amy Adams to Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta sang lines, poking fun at their own big- and small-screen nominated roles.

The pint-size stars of Stranger Things also helped, with Millie Bobby Brown rapping a major revelation: “Barb is still alive!”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Shannon Purser returned as her beloved, gone-too-soon character from the series, diving into a pool and showing off her synchronized-swimming skills.

Fallon then transitioned to one of La La Land‘s moodier tunes, singing to Ryan Reynolds before blowing off fellow SNL alum Tina Fey for a sky-high dance routine with BFF Justin Timberlake.

Sang Fallon, “Room full of stars, some from movies, some TV. Room full of stars they’ve been getting drunk since 3. Who knows, who the Hollywood Foreign Press will choose. This golden night. A night for me and you.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

After taking the stage, Fallon was immediately met with a problem: “The teleprompter is down so this is a great way to start the show.”

Luckily, the Tonight Show host seemed to take it in stride, quipping, “This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

After rolling out his Chris Rock impression, Fallon poked Trump again, by way of HBO’s star drama.

“Games of Thrones has so many great moments and twists,” said Fallon. “A lot of people wonder what would’ve happened if Joffrey had lived. Well, we’re gonna find out in a few weeks.”

The jabs kept coming, with Fallon teasing, “Florence Foster Jenkins is nominated. The movie is about the world’s worst opera singer, and even she turned down performing at the inauguration.”

Finally, he joked, “The votes tonight we calculated by the firm of Ernst and Young and Putin.”

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes are airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.