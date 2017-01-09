Golden Globes 2017: Isabelle Huppert Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Isabelle Huppert has claimed the ultimate revenge: shiny, prestigious hardware. The veteran French actress won best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama, at the 74th Golden Globe Awards for her vindictive turn in Elle.

“My heart is beating — if you would hear what’s going on in here …,” the 63-year-old said during Sunday night’s ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

The actress was breathless and exultant as she continued, saying, “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for supporting young actors and artists for television and motion picture. Thank you — for people from all over the world, China, Arabic world, from America to Europe. Do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders.”

In Paul Verhoeven’s thriller, Huppert plays a successful video game developer who is raped in the very beginning of the film. Michèle plots her revenge on her attacker, never seeking help and putting the onus for closure on herself.

“She’s a prototype,” Huppert told EW in November. “You have no reference with her. She’s not a victim. She doesn’t react like a victim. But she also doesn’t react as a predictable avenger kind of a woman. She is somewhere else.”

Huppert took home the hardware against Natalie Portman portraying an iconic First Lady in Jackie; Amy Adams‘ turn as a linguist tasked with communicating with aliens in Arrival; Loving star Ruth Negga, whose real-life character fought for love without racial confinements, and Jessica Chastain as anti-gun lobbyist Miss Sloane.

Despite acting since 1971, this was Huppert’s first Golden Globe nomination. The Amour actress has never been nominated for an Oscar.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.