Here’s Everything You Didn’t See on TV at the 2017 Golden Globes

While viewers were tuned into the antics lead by Jimmy Fallon on the big stage, PEOPLE was watching all the stars behind-the-scenes at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

From Justin Timberlake and Chris Pine palling around backstage, to friendly greetings between Jessica Biel and Drew Barrymore on the way into the ceremony, here’s everything you didn’t see on your screen.

On the red carpet:

Everyone’s got Stranger Things fever: Sterling K. Brown was spotted gushing over pint-sized star Millie Bobby Brown as he headed up to chat with PEOPLE. The This Is Us actor gave the actress a kiss on the cheek and the pair shook hands before parting ways.

Brown later ran over to his on-screen dad, Milo Ventimiglia, embracing and chatting for a while.

PDA was all over the carpet, from Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sharing a quick kiss, to Brie Larson‘s fiancé Alex Greenwald guiding his bride-to-be with a hand on her lower back.

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel were tightly holding hands as they walked down the carpet and stopped for fan photos.

They also paused for Drew Barrymore, who had Biel laughing and giggling before Timberlake helped maneuver his wife’s long train into a photo booth.

BFFs Busy Philipps and nominee Michelle Williams handled a red carpet disaster in stride, with the former consoling the Manchester By the Sea actress after makeup exploding in her purse.

Then Philipps was heard gushing to an attendee about how amazing Williams was in the drama. After, Williams told PEOPLE, “You know how you have best friends but then you have that best, best, best friend? That’s her.”

The Crown star John Lithgow was handed a Moët drink and his face lit up. “Ahh,” he declared after taking a sip.

Inside the ceremony:

Bobby Brown and Janelle Monáe caught up – literally – during a commercial break. The sequins from the womens’ dresses had to be untangled before the show continued.

Miss Sloane star Jessica Chastain was spotted gabbing with Tom Hiddleston, and later, This Is Us co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley hit the bar to get some cocktails.

Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband, best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture winner Aaron-Taylor Johnson, swapped parenting tips with director Tom Ford at the Nocturnal Animals table, with the actor sharing, “Ours have been at play dates.”

David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman laughed as they dodged a falling plater near the kitchen, with the Friends alum advising, “They say it’s good luck.”

Drew Barrymore scrolled through photos of her children on her phone, showing them off to Jonah Hill. “This one was just today,” she gushed over one photo.

Back at the bar, Timberlake and Chris Pine were chatting. “I hope we can do a movie together someday,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer told Pine.

Pine asked “How is the family?” and Timberlake responded, “The family is great,” before Biel snuck up for an embrace with the former.

J.J. Abrams and The Americans star Keri Russell locked eyes from across a few tables and then did a little happy dance, before running over to give each other a huge hug.

Across the theatre, Mel Gibson ordered burgers and fries for his whole table. Snack time!

Meanwhile, backstage, Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara goofed around, showing off their dance moves while holding hands. Ben Affleck also stood by, waiting as brother Casey Affleck’s category for best actor in a motion picture, drama, was called.

When Casey won for his turn in Manchester By the Sea, Ben gave a silent fist pump, looking very tearful and proud.

As the show came to a close, stars seemed more than eager to jaunt off to the night’s big parties. Hugh Grant and Amy Schumer shared a hug goodbye, while last year’s big winner, Brie Larson , told a cameraman, “See you at SAG! See you at Oscars!”

Chastain and Arrival star Amy Adams appeared deep in conversation as they walked out and Sienna Miller stole Tom Hiddleston’s best actor in a limited series statue for a cheeky photo.

At the after-parties

Sarah Paulson was among the first to arrive at the FOX/Hulu party, holding her award while she chatted with Cheyenne Jackson, and frequent-collaborator Ryan Murphy. Paulson told PEOPLE, “It’s such an incredible night.”

Later when Donald Glover walked in holding the two Globes he nabbed for Atlanta, the entire party erupted into applause. Glover told PEOPLE he feels “euphoric.”

Angela Bassett flipped off her heels for some complimentary Hulu flip-flops, while Natalie Portman enjoyed some Jon and Vinny’s Pizza.

Somewhere, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone downed Lays potato chips before posing for photos with their best actor and actress awards.

At the Weinstein/Netflix party, the Stranger Things kids teetered on the edge of the dance floor. Kerry Washington and her husband stopped to hug a friend, before settling down at a table.

At the same party, Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian made the rounds looking starstruck. Meanwhile, Claire Foy told PEOPLE she was “in shock” over her big win, clutching her Globe as she spoke.

Sylvester Stallone was telling reporters at the HBO party how proud he was of his daughters, Scarlett, Sophia and Sistine. “The greatest reward of all,” he said, “is good children.”

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend, Karl Cook, arrived to the Amazon party on the later side. Cuoco was wearing a shimmering silver gown with a neckline that redefined the word “plunging.”

Also seen at the Amazon party were Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth, chatting it up at the bar. Hemsworth appeared to be fixing Damon’s hair at point, if you can picture it.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner arrived at the NBC party where they promptly grabbed a slice of pizza and settled into a booth.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner showed up at the InStyle party with her new beau, Joe Jonas, whose brother Nick was also in attendance.

There was a “Sex and the City” reunion at the HBO party. Sarah Jessica Parker was trying to leave, desperate to make an exit, when she ran into none other than Aidan Shaw himself, John Corbett. The pair embraced and had a five-minute conversation where they made sure they each had each other’s numbers so they could make a plan to get together soon.