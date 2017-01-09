Golden Globes 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone might always remember the day she won a Golden Globe west of Santa Fe.

After scoring previous nominations from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for her work in films like Easy A and Birdman, the 28-year-old triumphed for the first time at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, where she earned the best actress in a musical or comedy statuette for her leading role as Mia in Damien Chazelle‘s soaring musical La La Land.

Accepting the honor at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, Stone grew emotional when she took the honor over strong contenders like 20th Century Women‘s two-time winner Annette Bening, perennial Golden Globes staple (and 30-time nominee) Meryl Streep, as well as freshman competitors Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) and Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply).

“I have to start by thanking my amazing mom,” she said. “Thank you, mom, for everything. I moved here 13 years ago this week and without my mom and my dad and my brother, who has put up with me his whole life. Thank you, Spence, you’re the best.”

The star took the time to recognize and thank her costar Ryan Gosling and director Chazelle, as well.

“Thank you Damien for this opportunity and your vision and your passion. Ryan, you’re the best partner a girl could ask for. This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that’s what this movie is about.”

In addition to her win at the Globes, Stone has thus far received additional nominations for her role in La La Land at the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film, about a pair of star-crossed creatives (Stone, Gosling) struggling to connect with each other and their respective careers in the entertainment industry, received seven total Golden Globe nominations in December, including one for best picture.

“The idea of this really modern story of two struggling artists and dreamers became something really exciting very quickly,” Stone previously said of working on La La Land. “Living in a musical world where when you’re filled with joy you can spin down the street or burst into song, I loved that.”

Across the past decade, eight performers that won the musical or comedy Golden Globe went on to either win or be nominated for the Best Actress Oscar.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.