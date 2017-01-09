Andrew Garfield Gives Ex Emma Stone a Standing Ovation for Her Big Golden Globes Win

Although they parted ways over a year ago, it appears that Emma Stone still has ex Andrew Garfield‘s support.

The actress nabbed the best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy, award at the 74th annual Golden Globes on Sunday for her critically praised performance in La La Land.

As she walked to the stage, Garfield – who was also nominated at the ceremony for best actor in a drama for Hacksaw Ridge – was spotted in the crowd on his feet by an eagle-eyed viewer, giving Stone a standing ovation.

Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2 — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017

The couple split in the fall of 2015 after dating for almost four years. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the break up was caused by difficult filming schedules.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

In October of last year, Stone told Vogue of Garfield, though, “[He’s] someone I still love very much.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

La La Land was nominated for, and won, seven awards at the Golden Globes – making it the most decorated film ever at the annual ceremony, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

In her acceptance speech, Stone thanked her family before saying, “This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world and that’s what this movie is about.”