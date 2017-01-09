Donald Glover nabbed the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy.

The 33-year-old actor, comedian and rapper took home the coveted award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards for his role in Atlanta — his second award of the night.

“I grew up in a house where magic wasn’t allowed. So everybody in here is like magic to me,” Glover said of the room full of A-listers.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

“Every time I saw a movie or Disney movies or heard your voices or saw you, I was like, ‘Oh, magic is from people. We’re the ones who kind of, in a weird way, tell a story or a lie to children so they do stuff that we never thought was possible.’ ”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Earlier in the evening, Atlanta won the award for best TV series, comedy or musical. Glover took to the stage with the cast then and gave a moving speech.

“I really just want to thank … Atlanta, and all the black folks in Atlanta,” he said.

“For real, just for being alive and being amazing people. Thanks so much for this, we really appreciate. We didn’t think anybody was going to like this show.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.