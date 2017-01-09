Golden Globes 2017: The Crown Wins Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown has won the Golden Globe for best TV series, drama.

The Netflix series beat out Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld for the award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The 10-episode series has gained tremendous critical acclaim by following 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth (2017 Golden Globe winner Claire Foy) from her marriage to Prince Philip (Matt Smith) in 1947 to the sudden death of her father George VI (Jared Harris).

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.