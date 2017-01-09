Golden Globes 2017: Casey Affleck Wins Best Actor, Drama, for Manchester by the Sea

Casey Affleck won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama.

Affleck took home the award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards for his role in Manchester by the Sea.

During his acceptance speech, the 41-year-old thanked his two children and wife Summer Phoenix, from whom he has been separated since March.

“I love you Indiana and Atticus,” he said of his children. “To their mom, who gave me every good acting idea I ever had, thank you. I love you.”

Affleck and Phoenix confirmed their separation earlier this year. They were married for 10 years.

He added: “Despite how I might think I’m in charge of my house, it is my kids who give me the permission to do this.”

He shared his first Golden Globe with his costar Michelle Williams, saying, “I wish that Michelle could be on stage with me, because she made most of it work.”

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.