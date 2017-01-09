Golden Globes 2017: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds Honored in Moving Tribute

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were honored in a moving tribute at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press remembered the late mother-daughter duo in a tribute filled with old footage of the pair, set to the classic ’50s track “You Made Me Love You.”

Footage showed a young Fisher playing on her mothers lap, as well as shots of the duo embracing.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Fisher died on Dec. 27 at age 60. She passed away four days after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, Reynolds, died just one day later after being rushed to the hospital following a possible stroke. She was 84.

While introducing the tribute, host Jimmy Fallon called the deaths a “terrible loss.”

“This past year we lost so many legends and icons, but a few weeks ago we lost a mother and daughter within just a couple of days,” he said. “It was a terrible loss that we all felt. So, tonight we’d like to pay tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Fisher’s brother, Todd, posted a grateful Twitter message after the tribute aired.

“Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls,” Todd wrote alongside a photo of himself with Fisher, Reynolds and Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.