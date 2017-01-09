Bryan Cranston left a little something special for his fans during his recent book tour across the country.

One excited fan tweeted a photo of a little note she found inside a copy of Cranston’s 2016 memoir A Life in Parts, writing, “Found this on a shelf at love field airport … so amazing! Can’t wait to read it! Is this real???”

The 60-year-old actor spoke of the note as he took to the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, noting that he left several of them at the back of receipts in multiple books during the tour.

Found this on a shelf at love field airport…so amazing! Can't wait to read it! Is this real??? @BryanCranston pic.twitter.com/BxxSukWu1T — Kenna (@makennajean22) October 19, 2016

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“I did that in every bookstore on my tour. I did that and just put the receipt in there and put it back on the shelf,” Cranston explained.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

“So if anyone was looking at my book, they’d see on the receipt it says ‘open me.’ But I left the receipt so they didn’t feel like they were stealing.”

The seasoned actor is nominated for best performance by an actor in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for his role in the HBO biopic All the Way.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.