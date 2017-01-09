Olivia Colman Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Mission accomplished: Olivia Colman was victorious at the Golden Globes Sunday.

Colman won best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television for her performance as Angela Burr on The Night Manager at the 74th Golden Globes in Los Angeles Sunday.

Unfortunately, Colman was unable to attend the Golden Globes and could not accept the award.

AMC’s crime thriller finds Colman’s Angela recruiting hotel manager and former soldier Pine (Tom Hiddleston) to get on the case of the “worst man in the world,” arms dealer Roper (Hugh Laurie).

Colman’s fellow nominees included Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Mandy Moore (This Is Us) and Thandie Newton (Westworld). Maura Tierney won in 2016 for The Affair.