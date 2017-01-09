Hugh Laurie Wins Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Hugh Laurie can make a proper salute to arms after his best supporting actor win for The Night Manager at the Golden Globes.

Laurie portrayed notorious arms dealer and global threat Richard Onslow Roper on the AMC limited series. The Oxford native beat out fellow nominees John Lithgow (The Crown), John Travolta and Sterling K. Brown (The People v. O.J. Simpson), and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) for the statue.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“I won this at the last ever Golden Globes,” said Laurie when accepting his award, adding, “I don’t mean to be gloomy. It’s just that it has the words ‘foreign press’ in the title. To some Republicans even the association is sketchy.”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

The story was adapted from John le Carré’s 1993 novel, which follows the manager of a Cairo hotel who gets embroiled in an undercover arms deal. Laurie’s costar Tom Hiddleston was nominated for best actor, along with the series and Olivia Colman for best supporting actress.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list !

This marks the actor’s seventh Golden Globe nomination and third win, previously taking back-to-back honors in 2006 and ’07 for his performance as Dr. Gregory House on Fox’s House. Laurie can currently be seen starring in Hulu’s original series Chance.