A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story has added another prize to its trophy case, claiming the Golden Globe for best limited series or TV movie.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

With a star-studded cast including Cuba Gooding Jr., Sarah Paulson, John Travolta and Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson explored the drama inside and outside the courtroom during the so-called trial of the century. The FX miniseries has proved to be an awards juggernaut, also collecting top honors at the Emmys, Critics’ Choice Awards, TCA Awards and AFI Awards.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

At the Globes, The People v. O.J. Simpson beat out two fellow crime dramas — ABC’s American Crime and HBO’s The Night Of — as well as the AMC spy thriller The Night Manager and the Starz/BBC backstage drama The Dresser.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, executive producer Ryan Murphy discussed how the Simpson trial foreshadowed our current cultural landscape with its intersecting issues of race, gender, class, media, and justice. “It really shows you how we got to the place we are now in our culture,” he said. “It changed the world in a very big way.”

The People v. O.J. Simpson was nominated for five Globes in all, with Courtney B. Vance, Sterling K. Brown, John Travolta, and Sarah Paulson up for acting honors.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.