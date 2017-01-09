Golden Globes 2017: The Crown's Claire Foy Wins Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Claire Foy has earned an industry honor fit for a queen.

The 32-year-old star of Netflix’s The Crown, a sprawling chronicle of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, won the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama series at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual awards ceremony Sunday night.

Foy was ecstatic while accepting the statuette, which she nabbed over Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood, Stranger Things‘ Winona Ryder, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe and previous winner (and star of FX’s The Americans) Keri Russell.

“I’m having an out-of-body experience,” she said accepting the award. “When you play a real-life person, it’s tricky and you rely very much on the people around you. A big shout out to John Lithgow and Matt Smith.”

Foy continued, saying she wouldn’t be here without two special, extraordinary women: the Queen and her daughter.

“She’s been at the center of the world,” she said of Queen Elizabeth II. “I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it. One more: My girl. I love you, you’re brilliant.”

The Netflix star, 32, admitted to breastfeeding her daughter while learning her lines for the award-winning role.

“I was an idiot—such a huge idiot!” the star, who welcomed her first child with husband Stephen Campbell Moore in February 2015, tells British talk show host Graham Norton. “I was a lunatic trying to breastfeed and be the Queen. It was an odd thing to do.”

Since its Nov. 4 debut on the streaming network, The Crown has garnered significant awards attention, including three total Golden Globe nominations (one for best television series), three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, and a win for best dramatic television series at the Satellite Awards.

“The thing that I loved the most about it was the fact that they are genuinely trying to have a relationship and a marriage, and at every turn, they’re thwarted,” Foy told Entertainment Tonight of portraying the royal’s early marriage to Prince Philip on the show. “It really is a bit of a battleground.”

Season 2 of the series, according to star Matt Smith, who portrays Prince Philip, will tackle Elizabeth’s reign in the 1960s. —Joey Nolfi