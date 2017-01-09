Golden Globes 2017: Billy Bob Thornton Wins Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Billy Bob Thornton took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama TV series.

Thornton was the first winner of the night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, snagging the award for his role in Goliath.

During his acceptance speech, the 61-year-old actor poked fun at his competitor Bob Odenkirk.

“This is not track and field, so you don’t break tape and actually win. This is up to people’s opinion, but I do have to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for picking me over Bob Odenkirk,” Thornton said, prompting laughs from the audience.

“Old Bob and I have had a feud since the 1940s … we had a little thing ever since so, there you go, bud!”

Thornton beat out Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Matthew Rhys (The Americans) and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) for the award.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC

—Rachel DeSantis