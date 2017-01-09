Proud Brother! Ben Affleck Fist Pumps After Casey’s Golden Globes Win

Ben Affleck is one proud big brother.

The actor attended the 2017 Golden Globes to support his younger brother Casey Affleck — and after Casey’s big win, it’s safe to say both men are going home with a smile.

PEOPLE was inside the award show, and Ben, 44, looked somber and serious in the moments leading up to the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama, for which Manchester by the Sea star Casey, 41, was nominated.

Casey was up against Joel Edgerton for Loving, Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortenson for Captain Fantastic and Denzel Washington for Fences.

Ben bowed his head and closed his eyes as the nominees were presented — then broke into a fist pump when Casey’s name was announced as the winner. Ben looked emotional and proud during his brother’s acceptance speech and later rushed backstage to hug him.

During his speech, Casey thanked his ex Summer Phoenix and their two sons: Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 8.

“I just want to say that despite how I might think I’m charge in my house, it’s my kids who give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people who live publicly and to let me travel for months at a time,” he said. “I love you Indiana and Atticus, and to their mom who gave me every good acting idea I’ve ever had — thank you, I love you.”

Manchester by the Sea was also nominated for best motion picture, drama, though Moonlight took home the award.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, were broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on NBC.