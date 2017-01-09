Golden Globes 2017: Aaron-Taylor Johnson Wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Now that was Kick-Ass!

On Sunday night, Nocturnal Animals star Aaron-Taylor Johnson won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture.

“What a tremendous honor, thank you,” he said in his acceptance speech. “Tom Ford, thank you so much for this opportunity — creating this role and collaborating on this journey with you was amazing.”

He also made sure to thank his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, who directed Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015.

“I want to thank my wife, for being there for me, for putting up with me,” he said. “You’re my soulmate, I love you very much.”

This victory was both Taylor-Johnson’s first Golden Globe win and nomination.

Playing bad guy and gang leader Ray Marcus in Nocturnal Animals served as a departure for the actor, who is used to being the hero, whether it was battling supervillains in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron or monsters in Godzilla.

“This really was an opportunity to explore something very different,” he told Entertainment Weekly last month. “I was grateful for the challenge, even if it was a bit relentless and a pretty dark atmosphere. This isn’t a nice guy that I’m portraying.”

Taylor-Johnson held off strong competition from Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Simon Helberg (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Dev Patel (Lion).

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.