2018 Golden Globe Nominees Who Are Still in Their 20s

KATHERINE LANGFORD

In Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, 21-year-old Langford slips into the shoes of high school student Hannah Baker, who documents her decision behind committing suicide on cassette tapes meant for her peers. The show, which has not gone without criticism, is set to release its second season later this year.

"This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about," Langford told Entertainment Weekly. "As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more."