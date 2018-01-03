2018 Golden Globe Nominees Who Are Still in Their 20s
More than a handful of this year’s nominees have yet to hit the big 3-0
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
SAOIRSE RONAN
The 23-year-old Lady Bird actress is no stranger to awards season. Ronan, whose breakout (and Globe-nominated) role in 2007's Atonement launched her into the spotlight, was also up for a Globe for her part in 2015's Brooklyn.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
In the visually stunning and heartbreaking Call Me By Your Name, 22-year-old newcomer Chalamet — who also stars in Lady Bird opposite fellow nominee Saoirse Ronan — plays a teen who falls in love with his father's intern, a doctoral student played by Armie Hammer, in the summer of 1983 in Lombardy, Italy.
KATHERINE LANGFORD
In Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, 21-year-old Langford slips into the shoes of high school student Hannah Baker, who documents her decision behind committing suicide on cassette tapes meant for her peers. The show, which has not gone without criticism, is set to release its second season later this year.
"This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about," Langford told Entertainment Weekly. "As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more."
RACHEL BROSNAHAN
Brosnahan, 27, plays the part of a housewife-turned-comedian in the '50s-set Amazon Prime show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The feel-good series is known for its fast dialogue — a trait the actress is still mastering.
"I do a full Shakespearean mouth warm-up and just vats of coffee," she told the Los Angeles Times. "It’s really all of that, all those tongue-twisters — red leather yellow leather, unique New York unique New York. Or just saying the lines on repeat."
DANIEL KALUUYA
The 28-year-old breakout star of Get Out delivered a memorable, dramatic performance, which called for a day of avoiding everyone on set when it came time to film the movie's now-iconic Sunken Place scene.
"It's just empathizing with someone that's, like, going through so much and has like, suppressed it," he said during Variety's Actor on Actors series. "Kind of suppressed his guilt, of like a really bad situation … He's paralyzed emotionally, and I identify that in all walks of life."
FREDDIE HIGHMORE
At only 25 years old, Highmore — nominated for a Golden Globe for The Good Doctor — has a film and television career actors 10 years his senior dream of. Not only has he starred in Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but he has also nabbed critical acclaim for his performance in Bates Motel.
MARGOT ROBBIE
The 27-year-old actress, who first turned heads in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, is up for her first Golden Globe for portraying disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.
"I thought I was going to meet her to placate her but really she was more worried about me, how I was doing with the ice skating, how I was doing with the fame at a young age," Robbie told PEOPLE of meeting the real-life Harding for the first time.
EMMA STONE
Fresh off her Golden Globe and Oscar wins for La La Land last year, the 29-year-old actress has created buzz once more with her portrayal of tennis champ Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes.
ANSEL ELGORT
The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor isn't the only LaGuardia High School grad to be up for a Golden Globe this year: his former classmate, Timothée Chalamet, scored a nod for his work in Call Me By Your Name.
"It's really crazy, Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher Mr. Shifman, we had the same science teacher Mr. Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!!" Elgort captioned an Instagram snapshot of the pair at a basketball game. "Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy."
SHAILENE WOODLEY
At 26, Woodley — who is up for her second Golden Globe, this time for HBO's Big Little Lies — first garnered attention (and a Globe nom) for her work in 2011's The Descendants, in which she starred opposite George Clooney.