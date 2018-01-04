The Surprising Ways This Year's Golden Globe Nominees Prepped for Their Roles

ARMIE HAMMER & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET

Call Me By Your Name costars Hammer and Chalamet — who play a doctoral student and precocious teen, respectively, who fall in love during the summer of 1983 — were immediately made to feel comfortable following their very passionate (and only!) rehearsal in an Italian villa. "We get to the [randomly selected] page on the script and all it says is 'Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out,' " Hammer recounted to Ellen DeGeneres. "We kind of look at each other and we are like, ‘All right, here we go!' " But after Hammer and Chalamet started making out, director Luca Guadagnino stopped them and directed them to act more "passionately."

"So we start making out, and we're making out, and making out and no one is saying stop," Hammer continued. "All the sudden we both kind of stop and we look and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass."