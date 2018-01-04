The Surprising Ways This Year's Golden Globe Nominees Prepped for Their Roles
From putting on 15 lbs. of muscle to working at pasta shops in Italy, here’s how these Golden Globe-nominated stars perfected their performances
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 8
MARGOT ROBBIE
Aside from taking figure skating lessons and watching hours of video interviews with disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding for her performance in I, Tonya, Robbie also took it upon herself to nail the Olympian's distinctive accent. "I had her voice in my iPod, I'd go to sleep listening to her — I lived in Tonya land for a long time," the Australian actress said during The Hollywood Reporter's Close Up roundtable discussion.
2 of 8
SAOIRSE RONAN
To get a better grasp on living in Sacramento, California, as a teen, the Lady Bird actress — who grew up in Ireland and was mostly home schooled — got her hands on director Greta Gerwig's high-school-era diaries. "To read about her trying out for the school musical … it was really nice to get a sense of [those politics] through her own experience," Ronan told Vanity Fair, adding that her main understanding of high school came from her viewings of Saved by the Bell, Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven.
3 of 8
ARMIE HAMMER & TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
Call Me By Your Name costars Hammer and Chalamet — who play a doctoral student and precocious teen, respectively, who fall in love during the summer of 1983 — were immediately made to feel comfortable following their very passionate (and only!) rehearsal in an Italian villa. "We get to the [randomly selected] page on the script and all it says is 'Elio and Oliver roll around in the grass making out,' " Hammer recounted to Ellen DeGeneres. "We kind of look at each other and we are like, ‘All right, here we go!' " But after Hammer and Chalamet started making out, director Luca Guadagnino stopped them and directed them to act more "passionately."
"So we start making out, and we're making out, and making out and no one is saying stop," Hammer continued. "All the sudden we both kind of stop and we look and Luca had just walked away. He had just left us there rolling around in the grass."
4 of 8
HUGH JACKMAN
Although Jackman's doctor was weary about his decision to sign on to play the lead role in The Greatest Showman so soon after having a cancerous spot removed from his nose, the actor went against his wishes. "I had 80 stitches in my nose and my doctor said, 'You're not allowed to sing,' " Jackman said in a video posted to Facebook. And it seems like he prepped for his performance with a little too much energy. "I did it anyway. And after … I ran back to get restitched. Worth it!"
5 of 8
AZIZ ANSARI
"My character learns how to make pasta, so I actually lived in Italy in a small town called Modena and I learned how to make pasta. I worked at pasta shops," Ansari, whose Master of None character Dev temporarily moves to Italy in season 2 of the Netflix show, said during a Tonight Show appearance. "All the places you see … I actually worked there."
He added of his commitment to the role: "Leonardo DiCaprio sleeps inside of a bear carcass [in The Revenant], I go and learn to make pasta. We're both dedicated."
6 of 8
EMMA STONE
In order to slip into the shoes of legendary tennis champ Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes, Stone enlisted her personal trainer, Jason Walsh, to help her get in shape for the role. "She knew she'd be playing one of the greatest athletes ever. She took it really seriously," Walsh told SELF, revealing the actress put on 15 lbs. of muscle in three months. From deadlifting 185 lbs. to working out twice a day, Walsh said Stone worked hard to "have that physique as close as possible to Billie Jean." And she succeeded. "She smiled ear to ear" when she reached her goal, he said.
7 of 8
MARY J. BLIGE
When it was time to go makeup-free for her role in Mudbound, Blige tried to keep at least something on. "I was fighting to keep lashes. I was fighting for fingernails, and fighting for wigs and things like that. And I just didn’t wanna strip down, because I just was afraid," she said on Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE's show Variety Studio: Actors on Actors about forgoing her typical beauty routine for her role. Despite initially resisting director Dee Rees' vision, she eventually changed her mind and found the experience "liberating."
"Once I trusted [Rees] and let Florence live, she really liberated me," Blige explained. "She really opened me up to my own inner beauty for real. Not what I thought I’d learn, but really truly who I am. And that none of this matters, you know?"
8 of 8
RACHEL BROSNAHAN
For her part as a housewife-turned-standup-comic in Amazon Prime's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Brosnahan turned to tongue twisters to help her nail her titular character's fast-talking dialogue. "I do a full Shakespearean mouth warm-up and just vats of coffee," she told the Los Angeles Times. "It’s really all of that, all those tongue-twisters — red leather yellow leather, unique New York unique New York. Or just saying the lines on repeat."
See Also
More
More
Presenting ... The Hottest Guys Nominated for Golden Globe Awards This Year