Hollywood awards season is officially upon us!

Jimmy Fallon takes the stage as host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. This will mark the Tonight Show funnyman’s debut as emcee, as he takes over from last year’s host, Ricky Gervais.

Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters – Scarlet, 14, Sistine, 18, and Sophia, 20 – share the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017. And Meryl Streep is set to receive the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award for her celebrated body of work. The eight-time Golden Globe winner has been nominated an astounding 30 times.

The nominees for the 74th Golden Globe Awards are …

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director in a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Original Score

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines, France

Elle, France

Neruda, Chile

The Salesman, Iran/France

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Best TV Series, Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Best TV Series, Comedy or Musical

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

The nominations were announced on Dec. 12 by Anna Kendrick, Laura Dern and Don Cheadle at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The 74th Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom starting at 8 p.m. ET.