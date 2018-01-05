From Finding Neverland to Secret Life: Golden Globe Nominees' Old Roles You Probably Forgot About

As movie buffs gear up to watch the very long list of critically acclaimed TV shows and films up for Golden Globe Awards, we’re taking a look back at the stars’ early onscreen roles — some of which even led to nominations.

Take a trip down memory lane by hosting a mini viewing party, courtesy of Saoirse Ronan, Freddie Highmore and Shailene Woodley’s blast-from-the-past performances.

Shailene Woodley

Currently up for: best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie for Big Little Lies

The role you almost forgot about: Amy Juergen, The Secret Life of the American Teenager

The ABC Family show aired for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013, and centered on the life of Amy (Woodley), a high school student whose life changes forever when she finds out she’s pregnant. Fun fact: Selena Gomez’s BFF Francia Raisa also starred on the family drama.

Freddie Highmore

Currently up for: best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical for The Good Doctor

The role you almost forgot about: Peter Llewelyn Davies, Finding Neverland

The Good Doctor is hardly Highmore’s first high-profile role — the 25-year-old English actor made our hearts swell in the Johnny Depp-fronted Finding Neverland (2004) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) before creeping us out as a young Norman Bates in Bates Motel, which lasted five seasons.

Reese Witherspoon

Currently up for: best actress, limited series or television movie for Big Little Lies

The role you almost forgot about: Dani Trant, The Man in the Moon

As an up-and-comer and before she became our hero in Legally Blonde, Witherspoon starred in a ’50s-set coming-of-age film that is equal parts sweet and heartbreaking.

Saoirse Ronan

Currently up for: best performance by an actress in a motion picture for Lady Bird

The role you almost forgot about: Briony Tallis, age 13, Atonement

Okay, so we’re admittedly still reeling from all the performances in 2007’s Atonement, but Ronan’s portrayal of a young girl who wrongly accuses her older sister’s lover of sexually assaulting her cousin, is one to remember. It also nabbed Ronan her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Elisabeth Moss

Currently up for: best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for The Handmaid’s Tale

The role you almost forgot about: Polly, Girl, Interrupted

If you blink you’ll miss Moss in this scene from the award-winning film, which sees the Golden Globe nominee play Polly, a severely disfigured patient at the mental hospital Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder’s characters are also patients at.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Currently up for: best performance by an actress in a television series, drama for The Deuce

The role you almost forgot about: Elizabeth Darko, Donnie Darko

Although 2001’s Donnie Darko is synonymous with her brother Jake Gyllenhaal (and a seriously creepy bunny), some people forget the movie also stars the actor’s sister, who plays his onscreen sibling in the thriller.

Alfred Molina

Currently up for: best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie for Feud: Bette and Joan

The role you almost forgot about: Rahad Jackson, Boogie Nights

Because nothing beats a mustached Molina, who is known for his dramatic turns on the big screen, getting his groove on to Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’s Girl” in 1997’s Boogie Nights.

Kevin Bacon

Currently up for: best performance by an actor in a television series, comedy or musical for I Love Dick

The role you almost forgot about: Jack, Friday the 13th

Before winning over audiences in Footloose, Bacon starred in the iconic 1980 horror film, which also gave us (SPOILER!) quite the epic death scene.