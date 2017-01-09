Simon Helberg Admits He Was Nervous to Play Piano in Front of Florence Foster Jenkins Costar Meryl Streep

Simon Helberg‘s piano-playing skills were real — and so were his nerves.

The Florence Foster Jenkins star stopped and spoke with PEOPLE on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday, where he revealed that he did, in fact, play the instrument in the comedic film.

“Yeah, it’s me. It was me, all me in the movie,” Helberg, 36, told PEOPLE. “I worked like a maniac to get to that place and then we did it live in the moment. All of it was shot live, so we could not really afford to screw up.”

Helberg starred alongside Meryl Streep in the film — and admits he was a bit intimidated to perform in front of the revered actress.

“And then you’ve got Meryl looking at you,” he said of performing on the keys in front of Streep, who received a Globes nomination for best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musical. “It was a high-pressure situation.”

Although Helberg, who received a supporting actor Golden Globe nomination for his role in the film, had to improve his piano-playing skills, he didn’t exactly start from scratch.

“I did always play,” he said before his wife, Jocelyn, interjected, “He’s a jazz pianist, so then he had to go classical.”

The Big Bang Theory star added of the change: “It was hard.”

Helberg also admitted he’s never read piano music well and does not have “incredible technique,” so he “had to fake it ’til I made it and I learned all of it.”

But Joceyln believes her husband is “being modest,” adding, “to me, at home, it’s incredible.”

The 74th Golden Globes Awards aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.