Is Evan Rachel Wood Engaged?

Evan Rachel Wood has been wearing sharp suits as of late, but bridal attire may be in her near future.

The Westworld actress was spotted introducing boyfriend and band mate Zach Villa as her “fiancé” to Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

And on the red carpet, Wood, 29, and Villa were pictured with silver bands on their left ring fingers, raising furthur speculation that the couple could be engaged.

A rep for Wood did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The pair first met in 2015 while performing together in a John Hughes-themed cabaret in Los Angeles, and shortly after they teamed up to form the electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase. The band released their first album in September.

Villa, an actor trained at Juilliard, is a “self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, among other instruments,” according to the band’s bio.

He and Wood were also pictured together at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.