Emmys Time Means Party Time! See How All the Stars Are Celebrating Ahead of Sunday’s Show
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 8
TONY HALE & JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
at the Audi Emmys party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.
2 of 8
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI & SAMIRA WILEY
at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday.
3 of 8
STERLING K. BROWN & CHRISSY METZ
at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday.
4 of 8
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN, RICO RODRIGUEZ, MARCUS SCRIBNER & NOLAN GOULD
at the Audi Emmys party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.
5 of 8
NATALIA DYER & FINN WOLFHARD
at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday.
6 of 8
JARED HARRIS, VANESSA KIRBY & MATT SMITH
at the Audi Emmys party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.
7 of 8
NEHA KAPUR & KUNAL NAYYAR
at the Audi Emmys party at The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel in Hollywood on Thursday.
8 of 8
HILARIA BALDWIN, GABRIELLE CARTERIS, ALEC BALDWIN, GATEN MATARAZZO & MATTHEW MODINE
at The Hollywood Reporter and SAG-AFTRA Inaugural Emmy Nominees Night presented by American Airlines, Breguet and Dacor at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on Thursday.
See Also
More
More
Desperate Housewives, Heidi and Seal & Updos Galore! Here's What the 2007 Emmys Looked Like
All-Star Awards Show Photobombers Who We Can All Learn From
Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna & Dwayne Johnson Earn Streamy Awards Nominations — See Their Competitors!
WATCH: Britney's Snake! Madonna's Dress! The Buggles! MTV Goes Way Back (& Far Out) in First VMAs Promo
Carrie Fisher Nabs Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Catastrophe