Emmys 2017: Nominations by the Numbers

Now that the 2017 Emmy nominations have been announced, we’re breaking down the list by the numbers. Which show got the most nominations? What shocked us? Check it out below:

22: Nominations for Saturday Night Live and Westworld, which tied for the most nominations for a single show.

110: Nominations for HBO, the most of any network or platform. Netflix came in second with 91, nearly doubling its nomination count since 2016, when it got 54 noms.

1: Nominations for BARB FROM STRANGER THINGS. (The show got 18 in total.)

11: Nominations for This Is Us, excluding actors Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley.

17: Nominations for Veep, the most of any comedy, bringing the show’s overall nomination total to 60.

23: Number of non-white actors nominated, up from 21 last year.

1: Posthumous nomination for Carrie Fisher for her role on Catastrophe.

0: Nominations for Game of Thrones, which was not eligible this year.

9: Actors with multiple nominations across categories: Aziz Ansari, Donald Glover, Alec Baldwin, Ann Dowd, Matthew Rhys, Liev Schreiber, Riz Ahmed, Ewan McGregor and Ty Burrell.

1: Number of eligible actors who won Emmys last year but were not nominated this year: Rami Malek for Mr. Robot

31: Number of first-time nominees in the acting categories: Claire Foy, Milo Ventimiglia, Donald Glover, Carrie Coon, Reese Witherspoon, Riz Ahmed, Robert De Niro, Millie Bobby Brown, Ann Dowd, Chrissy Metz, Thandie Newton, Samira Wiley, Ron Cephas Jones, David Harbour, Vanessa Bayer, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Jones, Jackie Hoffman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Shailene Woodley, Bill Camp, Alexander Skarsgard, David Thewlis, Michael K. Williams, Shannon Purser, Alison Wright, Alexis Bledel, BD Wong, Brian Tyree Henry, Gerald McRaney and Becky Ann Baker.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com