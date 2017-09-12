Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Desperate Housewives, Heidi and Seal & Updos Galore! Here's What the 2007 Emmys Looked Like
Not much has changed — including the famous names who walked the red carpet
By Maggie Malach•@maggiemalach
Posted on September 12, 2017 at 11:00am EDT
Nicole Kidman on What Her Emmy Nod Might Mean for a Big Little Lies Season 2
Every New Parent Can Relate to the Reason The Crown's Claire Foy Is Excited to Attend the Emmys
1 of 18
ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI
Just your casual reminder that even back in 2007, these two were #relationshipgoals.
2 of 18
TINA FEY
What would the Emmys red carpet be without multiple Emmy winner Fey?
3 of 18
ELLEN POMPEO
It was still the early seasons of Grey's Anatomy when Pompeo rocked this faux bob.
4 of 18
HEIDI KLUM & SEAL
The stars both looked dashing in their red carpet ensembles.
5 of 18
OLIVIA WILDE
Wilde was one of many, many stars who kept things classic in a champagne-colored gown.
6 of 18
GIULIANA RANCIC
Of course Rancic (then DePandi!) was on her red carpet game back in 2007.
7 of 18
TERI HATCHER
In the midst of Desperate Housewives' run, Hatcher and the rest of the cast walked the Emmys carpet.
8 of 18
EVA LONGORIA
From the loose curls to her sparkly champagne gown, Longoria's look was totally timeless.
9 of 18
MINDY KALING
Kelly Kapoor would be freaking out to be on the red carpet, but Kaling played it cool.
10 of 18
KRISTEN BELL
Proof that this shade of perriwinkle blue belongs to Bell.
11 of 18
KATHERINE HEIGL
Heigl gave major old Hollywood vibes in her white gown and red lipstick.
12 of 18
JULIE BOWEN
Meanwhile, Bowen was feeling the strapless trend in her flowy gray gown.
13 of 18
JENNA FISCHER
Fischer combined two of the year's biggest trends — strapless and metallic — for her stunning gown.
14 of 18
HAYDEN PANETTIERE
Panettiere also embraced metallic tones and embellished details.
15 of 18
AMERICA FERRERA
Ferrera's cobalt gown stood out in a sea of champages and grays.
16 of 18
CHRISTINA AGUILERA
Aguilera embraced ruffly details and a statement bow back in 2007.
17 of 18
REBECCA ROMIJN
We were obsessed with Romijn's fringed gown in 2007. We are obsessed with it in 2017.
18 of 18
DEBRA MESSING
A year after Will & Grace's finale, Messing walked the carpet. This throwback is particularly sweet, given that the show's reboot has fans very, very excited.
Carrie Fisher Nabs Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Catastrophe