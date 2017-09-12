Desperate Housewives, Heidi and Seal & Updos Galore! Here's What the 2007 Emmys Looked Like

ELLEN DEGENERES & PORTIA DE ROSSI

Just your casual reminder that even back in 2007, these two were #relationshipgoals.

TINA FEY

What would the Emmys red carpet be without multiple Emmy winner Fey?

ELLEN POMPEO

It was still the early seasons of Grey's Anatomy when Pompeo rocked this faux bob.

HEIDI KLUM & SEAL

The stars both looked dashing in their red carpet ensembles. 

OLIVIA WILDE

Wilde was one of many, many stars who kept things classic in a champagne-colored gown.

GIULIANA RANCIC 

Of course Rancic (then DePandi!) was on her red carpet game back in 2007.

TERI HATCHER

In the midst of Desperate Housewives' run, Hatcher and the rest of the cast walked the Emmys carpet. 

EVA LONGORIA

From the loose curls to her sparkly champagne gown, Longoria's look was totally timeless. 

MINDY KALING

Kelly Kapoor would be freaking out to be on the red carpet, but Kaling played it cool.

KRISTEN BELL

Proof that this shade of perriwinkle blue belongs to Bell.

KATHERINE HEIGL

Heigl gave major old Hollywood vibes in her white gown and red lipstick. 

JULIE BOWEN

Meanwhile, Bowen was feeling the strapless trend in her flowy gray gown.

JENNA FISCHER

Fischer combined two of the year's biggest trends — strapless and metallic — for her stunning gown.

HAYDEN PANETTIERE

Panettiere also embraced metallic tones and embellished details. 

AMERICA FERRERA

Ferrera's cobalt gown stood out in a sea of champages and grays. 

CHRISTINA AGUILERA 

Aguilera embraced ruffly details and a statement bow back in 2007. 

REBECCA ROMIJN

We were obsessed with Romijn's fringed gown in 2007. We are obsessed with it in 2017.

DEBRA MESSING

A year after Will & Grace's finale, Messing walked the carpet. This throwback is particularly sweet, given that the show's reboot has fans very, very excited.

