Emmy Awards
Emmy Nominations 2017: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs
Each year the announcement of the Emmy Awards nominations brings plenty of joy — and no small amount of disappointment
By Lanford Beard•@lanfordbeard
Posted on
More
This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Already Has an Idea Who'll Be Her Emmys Date (and It Might Not Be Who You Think!)
1 of 9
SNUB: Mandy Moore MIA
Missing among the praise for This Is Us — including an outstanding drama series nominations, as well as nods for stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones — was a name-check in the outstanding leading drama actress category for series matriarch Moore as Rebecca Pearson. Haven't the Big Three been through enough?!
2 of 9
SURPRISE: Justice for Barb!
Stranger Things vaulted Georgia actress Shannon Purser to cult-figure status for her portrayal of awkward outsider Barb Holland. While (spoiler!) Barb didn't make it back alive from the Upside Down, Purser will be living it up on Emmy night this September.
3 of 9
SURPRISE: Carrie-ing On
A very welcome surprise came in the form of a posthumous nomination for Carrie Fisher for her guest role in Catastrophe. The part was filmed shortly before Fisher unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 27, 2016.
4 of 9
SNUB: Leftovers Left Out
HBO's grim adaptation of Tom Perrotta's novel tooks viewers aback from episode 1. Now that the critically acclaimed series has wrapped its third and final season, fans may be shocked that it never received official acknowledgment from the Academy. (It's also worth noting that fellow final season HBO series Girls came up empty-handed on Emmy noms morning nearly three months after a finale that netted mixed reactions.)
5 of 9
SURPRISE: Bill Maher Stays in the Game
Despite a controversy over his use of the N-word in early June, the comedian's political show managed not to incur any significant backlash from Emmy voters and earned a 12th nomination in the variety series category.
6 of 9
SNUB: Everyone Else in Late Night
Maher's inclusion meant this year's ceremony is a no-go for several late-night heavy hitters, including the viral comic stylings of Jimmy Fallon and the sharp-tongued political musings of Seth Meyers.
7 of 9
SNUB: Henrietta Lacks a Nod
While Oprah Winfrey will compete for a producer's statuette for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which is nominated for outstanding television movie, the TV queen herself didn't manage to eke into the actress category thanks to strong showings by Big Little Lies and Feud.
8 of 9
SURPRISE: SNL Domination
Okay, it's not really a surprise in one of the ripest years for political satire in recent memory, but a supporting comedy actor nomination for Alec Baldwin (whose made enough turns as President Donald Trump on the series to earn standing as a main player) as well as supporting comedy actress nods for Kate McKinnon, outgoing cast member Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones meant that SNL is dominating the acting categories where it often gets only a single token nomination. Should the ladies of Veep and Transparent be concerned?
9 of 9
SNUB: Losing The Good Fight
It's no easy feat to launch a streaming, subscription network with a spin-off, but Christine Baranski managed to do just that with her continued role as Diane Lockhart in The Good Wife extension The Good Fight. Unfortunately, this year's battle to edge into the drama categories proved a losing battle for Lockhart & Co.
See Also
More
This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Already Has an Idea Who'll Be Her Emmys Date (and It Might Not Be Who You Think!)
More
This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Already Has an Idea Who'll Be Her Emmys Date (and It Might Not Be Who You Think!)
And the 2017 Emmy Awards Nominees Are ...
Happy Birthday, Meryl Streep! Take a Look Back at All 20 of Her Iconic Oscar-Nominated Roles
All-Star Awards Show Photobombers Who We Can All Learn From
The 9 MTV Movie & TV Awards Moments We Can't Stop Talking About