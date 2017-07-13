Emmy Nominations 2017: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

SURPRISE: SNL Domination

Okay, it's not really a surprise in one of the ripest years for political satire in recent memory, but a supporting comedy actor nomination for Alec Baldwin (whose made enough turns as President Donald Trump on the series to earn standing as a main player) as well as supporting comedy actress nods for Kate McKinnon, outgoing cast member Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones meant that SNL is dominating the acting categories where it often gets only a single token nomination. Should the ladies of Veep and Transparent be concerned?