The biggest night in television is right around the corner!

Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds‘ Shemar Moore announced this year’s Emmys nominees on Thursday morning. Though past heavy-hitter Game of Thrones was ineligible because of its late summer premiere date, some of last year’s winners returned to defend their titles — while a slew of new entries landed their own nods, too.

And the nominees are …

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Variety/Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time with Bill Maher

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.