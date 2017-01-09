People

Awkward! Emma Stone Gets Denied as She Goes in for a Hug at the Golden Globes

Emma Stone

A version of this article originally appeared on TIME.

Emma Stone took the indignity in stride.

Halfway through Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, La La Land hit four wins for four nominations, with three still left to go, as writer/director Damien Chazelle was named winner of the award for Best Screenplay.

After Chazelle’s name was announced, he rose from his seat to make his way through a barrage of well-wishers on his way to the stage. But not every well-wisher got to wish the winner well.

La La Land star Emma Stone can be seen going in for a congratulatory hug, only to be rebuffed for the love of Chazelle’s life, Olivia Hamilton.

“That was weird, I’m sorry,” Stone appears to say in Twitter footage of the incident.

To be fair, La La Land was so impeccably choreographed Chazelle likely had little time left over to choreograph his posse’s compliments.