Emma Stone Freaks Out Watching Ex Andrew Garfield Smooch Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globes

Oh, yes they did.

Emma Stone – like many Golden Globe viewers – reacted with surprise and delight to the hilarious kiss her ex Andrew Garfield shared with Ryan Reynolds after the latter lost the best actor trophy to the Stone’s La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling.

While chatting with E! News following their big wins, Stone, Gosling and La La Land director Damien Chazelle were shown footage of the viral moment.

“They did not kiss each other,” Stone reacted in disbelief. “They did?”

#EmmaStone couldn't believe #AndrewGarfield & #RyanReynolds locked lips 💋 during #RyanGosling's acceptance speech. #GoldenGlobes A video posted by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Gosling took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for La La Land, beating out Reynolds, who was up for his turn in Deadpool.

• Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Stone was also a big winner, nabbing the best actress in a musical or comedy for the film as well. Overall, La La Land won all seven of the awards it was nominated for at the Globes, making history as the most decorated movie ever at the Globes.

• Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

RELATED VIDEO: Why Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone Were Worried About La La Land at First

Garfield and Stone dated for four years, before splitting in the fall of 2015.

Andrew Garfield gave Emma Stone a standing ovation so i'm holding on to some hope pic.twitter.com/wo014wAUu2 — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) January 9, 2017

On Sunday, the actor was quick to jump to his feet as Stone accepted her award, giving his ex a standing ovation – a sweet moment caught on camera.