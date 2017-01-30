The Most Glorious Emma Stone Faces at the 2017 SAG Awards

There is an Emma Stone face for truly every emotion.
At the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday night, the La La Land actress – who won best performance by a female actor – felt a whole lot of feelings.
Whether she’s furrowing her brow in that very Stone-ian way or laughing hysterically, we love watching the actress make different faces.
Here were some of our favorite from the night.
Confusion with a touch of approval
Giggles with Gosling
“Hiiii!!”
Being a good listener
Total shock
Even more shock
Humility
Emma Stone just being Emma Stone
Lingering euphoria and confusion
The Oscars cannot come soon enough.