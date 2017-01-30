People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAG AWARDS

Check out all the best moments of the night  Learn More

The Most Glorious Emma Stone Faces at the 2017 SAG Awards

By

Updated

Richard Heathcote/Getty
Richard Heathcote/Getty

There is an Emma Stone face for truly every emotion.

At the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday night, the La La Land actress – who won best performance by a female actor – felt a whole lot of feelings.

Whether she’s furrowing her brow in that very Stone-ian way or laughing hysterically, we love watching the actress make different faces.

Here were some of our favorite from the night.

Confusion with a touch of approval

via GIPHY

Giggles with Gosling

“Hiiii!!”

Being a good listener

via GIPHY

Total shock

Richard Heathcote/Getty
Richard Heathcote/Getty

Even more shock

Christopher Polk/Getty
Christopher Polk/Getty

Humility

Christopher Polk/Getty
Christopher Polk/Getty

Emma Stone just being Emma Stone

Kevork Djansezian/WireImage
Kevork Djansezian/WireImage

Lingering euphoria and confusion

The Oscars cannot come soon enough.

Sponsored Stories

More