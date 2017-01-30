The Most Glorious Emma Stone Faces at the 2017 SAG Awards

There is an Emma Stone face for truly every emotion.

At the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Sunday night, the La La Land actress – who won best performance by a female actor – felt a whole lot of feelings.

Whether she’s furrowing her brow in that very Stone-ian way or laughing hysterically, we love watching the actress make different faces.

Here were some of our favorite from the night.

Confusion with a touch of approval

via GIPHY

Giggles with Gosling

“Hiiii!!”

Being a good listener

via GIPHY

Total shock

Even more shock

Humility

Emma Stone just being Emma Stone

Lingering euphoria and confusion

The Oscars cannot come soon enough.