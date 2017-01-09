Donald Trump Fires Back at Meryl Streep Over Golden Globes Speech, Calls Her a ‘Hillary Lover’

Donald Trump says he hasn’t seen Meryl Streep‘s fiery Golden Globes speech, but that’s not stopping him from responding.

Rather than go off on Twitter, the president-elect spoke briefly with The New York Times over the telephone. He told the paper he was “not surprised” that he was attacked by “liberal movie people” and referred to Streep, 67, as “a Hillary lover.”

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

Trump, 70, said he didn’t watch any of Sunday night’s ceremony.

Streep’s remarks came when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award and was no doubt the highlight of the show. She never referred to Trump by name, only calling him “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country.”

The Florence Foster Jenkins star focused her speech on the incident when Trump imitated a disabled reporter.

“It kind of broke my heart, and I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie,” Streep said. “It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”

“Disrespect invites disrespect,” she continued. “Violence incites violence. The powerful — use definition to bully others, we all lose.”