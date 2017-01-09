It's a Community Reunion for Atlanta Star Donald Glover at the Golden Globes!

Donald Glover had a busy 2016, but 2017 is gearing up to be just as plentiful and successful.

The 33-year-old actor, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for his FX hit show Atlanta, was interviewed on the Golden Globe red carpet Sunday by his former Community co-star Yvette Nicole Brown.

“This is kind of surreal,” he said about seeing Brown again. “We’re going to wake up and everyone’s going to think that Gillian’s [Jacobs] going to be there — a Community reunion.”

First time #GoldenGlobes nominee @donaldglover stops to have a chat with us on the red carpet! pic.twitter.com/7YGn6bjCrJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2017

Glover, who released his third album, “Awaken, My Love!” in December as Childish Gambino, spoke about his career, saying, “It’s always surprising. I just want to make fun stuff.”

Glover also expressed excitement over the upcoming Star Wars film, a Han Solo movie in which he will portray a young Lando Calrissian.

“I know I’m probably going to have to sit down at some point with [Billy Dee Williams, who originally portrayed Calrissian],” he said. “We haven’t spoken yet, I’ve just been growing out the facial hair.”