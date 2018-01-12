Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are celebrating her film, In The Fade, with sweet kisses.

The couple, who went public with their romance earlier this year, showed some PDA on the red carpet at the Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday.

Kruger, 41, and Reedus, 49, – both who presented awards – arrived hand-in-hand and shared a kiss, with the Walking Dead actor adoringly smooching her hand before going in different directions.

Thursday’s event was their second red carpet appearance together after recently making their public debut as a couple at the Golden Globe Awards.

Inside the star-studded soirée, the actress, who wore Vera Wang, commemorated her best foreign film win with another kiss from Reedus before making her acceptance speech.

This is the second time, the pair has kissed on-camera. They previously celebrated her winning best foreign language film at the Globes by sharing a brief peck.

Kruger and Reedus first met while filming the 2015 movie Sky, in which Kruger’s character embarks on a journey of self-discovery after leaving her husband and getting romantically involved with Reedus’ character.

They promoted the film together at the Toronto International Film Festival before going public with their relationship.

“I didn’t know [Reedus] before the film,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We share a lot of intimate scenes. I was really nervous about meeting him and not being able to have a drink with him, or talk with him.”

Kruger, who split from longtime boyfriend Joshua Jackson in June 2016, was spotted with Reedus after and out of town trip over Valentine’s Day this year. They later made their relationship public in March, strolling through New York City together.