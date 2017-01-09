Awww! Lion's 8-Year-Old Star Sunny Pawar Steals the Show at Golden Globes While Presenting with Dev Patel

Remember the name: Sunny Pawar.

The 8-year-old actor, who’s presumably this award season’s Jacob Tremblay, stole the show at the Golden Globe Awards with his adorable charm when he introduced his nominated drama, Lion, on stage with costar Dev Patel.

Patel began by explaining the film’s extraordinary true story about a man who reunites with his long-lost family in India using Google Earth. Then to adorably end the segment, the 26-year-old actor lifted the tiny star, who played the younger version of his character, to exclaim: “This is our movie, Lion.”

Based on the memoir A Long Way Home, the Garth Davis-directed film follows Saroo Brierley, who, at 5 years old, got lost far from his hometown and was adopted by an Australian couple, played by Nicole Kidman and David Wenham. Twenty years later, after growing up with only memories of his time with his mother and his siblings, he began searching for his long-lost family using Google Earth.

Viewers and the audience were completely smitten with Pawar, especially Chrissy Teigen.

“SUNNY YESSSSS,” the model tweeted while in attendance.