Denzel Washington on Fences Co-Nominee Viola Davis: 'This Is Her Time, Her Turn'

Denzel Washington and Viola Davis can’t stop singing each others praises on the red carpet.

Arriving to the Dolby Theatre with his wife Pauletta ahead of the awards show on Sunday, Washington told ABC’s Robin Roberts he thinks Davis could be taking home a gold statuette tonight.

“She’s pretty good, pretty good actress right? I got a feeling she’ll have a career if she keeps working at it,” he joked, adding, “I’m trying to do all I can do for her.”

Getting serious, Washington said the Best Supporting Actress nominee is “obviously brilliant.” He added, “I really feel this is her time, her turn.”

Earlier, Davis raved to ABC’s Michael Strahan about working with Washington on both sides of the camera for Fences.

“He’s unselfish is what he is, I don’t think anyone else probably could have been as fluid with it as he was,” she said. “He put himself last, that’s what he did, and I think it would be a better question for him to find out how he did it.”

Davis was especially impressed with Washington’s ability to navigate the dialogue-heavy script, while also monitoring things behind the camera. “[He had] a 13-page monologue at one point, and he’s running to video village looking at scenes, and then he’s running into the scene and he’s playing Troy,” she said.

“I don’t think he could have done it if he hadn’t played it 114 times onstage,” she added. “I think it made it easier, but he was absolutely perfection.”

Before signing on for Fences on the big screen, Washington and Davis played their parts in a 2010 Broadway revival. They each won a Tony for their performances.

Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live from the Red Carpet airs on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The Oscars themselves will air at 8:30 p.m. ET.