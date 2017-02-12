La La Land Director Dishes on Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s ‘Organic’ and ‘Phenomenal’ Onscreen Chemistry

Already real-life besties, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling didn’t need to work too hard on developing their onscreen chemistry for La La Land.

“They have incredible chemistry because they are phenomenal actors and they also like each other in real life and help each other in real life,” La La Land director Damien Chazelle told Zoe Ball on the BAFTA Awards red carpet Sunday.

The musical is nominated in 11 categories at the award show, including best actor nods for Stone and Gosling, and a best director nomination for Chazelle. Speaking about the film’s reception on the otherwise chilly evening outside London’s Royal Albert Hall, the director called the BAFTAs an “incredibly warm environment.”

While directing La La Land presented many challenges, including complex musical arrangements and choreography, Chazelle credited Stone and Gosling with making his job a little easier.

“They have this organic chemistry on and off set,” he said of the duo, who have worked together before in 2011’s Crazy Stupid Love and 2013’s Gangster Squad.

Asked about the current political climate, Chazelle noted that film’s messages of love and perseverance are especially important today. “I did want to make a movie about hope and about dreams and about love, and those are important things to celebrate any year, any time, but especially now,” he said.

The BAFTA Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.