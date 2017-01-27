The competition is always stiff at the Screen Actors Guild Awards — but when you’re going up against a costar for the coveted prize, it’s even more so.

These celebs experienced just that, minus any tension.

Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

This year, we’ll see Ryder go up against her pint-sized castmate, Millie, who has gained tons of attention (and internet love) for her portrayal of Eleven in the smash hit Netflix series.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

These two first worked together back in 1980 on the movie 9 to 5. They reunited for Netflix’s series Grace and Frankie in 2015, but it wasn’t until this year that both snagged outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series nominations alongside one another. Regardless of who wins, Fonda will no doubt be clapping for Tomlin, who is set to receive a lifetime achievement award that evening.

Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family

Most actors never get nominated alongside their costar — but for Burrell and Stonestreet, it’s happened twice. The two both went up for the same trophy — outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series — in 2012 and 2015.

Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Stonestreet and Burrell weren’t the only ones: That same year, in 2012, Bowen and Vergara were both nominated, though neither ultimately won the award.

Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

On Downton Abbey, they played grandmother and granddaughter, but that didn’t keep Dockery and Smith from competing at the 2013 SAG Awards (though they were united to win the outstanding ensemble in a drama series award.) Neither won the trophy, though Dockery gets extra points, as she actually showed up to the show, unlike her frequently-absent costar.

Ty Burrell and Ed O’Neill, Modern Family

Burrell is an expert at going up against his costars: In 2011, he and costar O’Neill competed for the outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series award. They’ve never had to come to blows, however: 30 Rock‘s Alec Baldwin picked up the prize.

America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams, Ugly Betty

Way back in 2008, Ferrera, who played Betty, a fashion magazine assistant with a heart of gold, came head-to-head with Williams, who played the sometimes-nasty and always-superficial magazine editor Wilhemina. Neither won, which is perhaps a good thing, because Wilhemina would have been beyond upset if Betty had beaten her.

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, True Detective

Both Harrelson and McConaughey received rave reviews for their performances in True Detective — so it was only fitting that both were nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series back in 2015 (though Kevin Spacey ended up winning for House of Cards.)

Patricia Heaton and Doris Roberts, Everybody Loves Raymond

Their characters had a love-hate relationship on Everybody Loves Raymond, but it was nothing but respect and affection for Heaton and Roberts off-screen — which probably helped matters when they were nominated for the same award at the 2005 SAG Awards.

