Family First! Celebs Who Bring Siblings to Awards Shows, Red Carpets & More

GUSTAF, BILL & ALEXANDER

Bill Skarsgård, who stars as clown Pennywise in It, looked amused as he made his way down the red carpet at the film's premiere with his older brothers, who did everything they could to embarrass him.

The hazing is not out of character for the Skarsgård family, as evidenced in a hilarious video to promote the horror movie. "Aww, he's so cute. It's my kid brother," said Alexander while holding up a pic of Bill as Pennywise. "This is Christmas Day three years ago."