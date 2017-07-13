Carrie Fisher Nabs Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Catastrophe

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Carrie Fisher has received a posthumous Emmy nomination for her work in the Amazon romantic comedy series Catastrophe.

The actress, who died at 60 after suffering a heart attack in December, is nominated in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category for her final TV role as Mia, Rob’s (Rob Delaney) mother. She had been nominated twice before at the Emmys, in 2011 for her comedy special Wishful Drinking and in 2008 for her guest actress turn on 30 Rock.

FROM COINAGE: The Emmy Awards By the Numbers

The actress, along with her mother, Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds, who died the day after Fisher, was also the subject of Bright Lights, which received a pair of Emmy nominations as well: one for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking, and the other for Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program.

“Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher’s nomination,” Catastrophe star Sharon Horgan wrote on Twitter.

Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination @robdelaney @catastrophe_tv https://t.co/BfYHVGjWW8 — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 13, 2017

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live nationwide on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com