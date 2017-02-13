Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
Join our viewing party Learn More
The 12 Most Glorious Blue Ivy Carter Facial Expressions from the Grammys
The 5-year-old fashion icon was all of us during the Grammy Awards
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda
Posted on February 12, 2017 at 10:55pm EST
Adele Wins Grammy for Record of the Year, Wants Beyoncé to 'Be My Mummy'
'I Can't Possibly Accept This': Adele Dedicates Album of the Year Grammy to Beyoncé in Tearful Tribute
1 of 12
THE 'I WOULD LIKE TO GET UP AND PLAY' FACE
2 of 12
THE 'I'M THE BEST DRESSED PERSON HERE' FACE
3 of 12
THE 'DAD, STOP EMBARRASSING ME' FACE
4 of 12
THE 'WOW, MOM IS SO GOOD AT SINGING' FACE
5 of 12
THE 'GET ME ON STAGE' FACE
6 of 12
THE 'WHEN ARE THEY BRINGING AROUND SNACKS?' FACE
7 of 12
THE 'OH HEY, CAMERA' FACE
8 of 12
THE 'OH HEY, NICK JONAS' FACE
9 of 12
THE 'SQUAD'S ALL HERE' FACE
10 of 12
THE 'SERIOUSLY THOUGH, I WAS TOLD THERE WOULD BE SNACKS' FACE
11 of 12
THE 'WHEN'S MOM COMING BACK?' FACE
12 of 12
Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen & More Are Freaking Out About Beyoncé's Grammys Performance