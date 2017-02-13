The 12 Most Glorious Blue Ivy Carter Facial Expressions from the Grammys

The 5-year-old fashion icon was all of us during the Grammy Awards

By @mariayagoda

1 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE 'I WOULD LIKE TO GET UP AND PLAY' FACE

2 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'I'M THE BEST DRESSED PERSON HERE' FACE

3 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'DAD, STOP EMBARRASSING ME' FACE

4 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'WOW, MOM IS SO GOOD AT SINGING' FACE

5 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'GET ME ON STAGE' FACE

6 of 12

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

THE 'WHEN ARE THEY BRINGING AROUND SNACKS?' FACE

7 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'OH HEY, CAMERA' FACE

8 of 12

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'OH HEY, NICK JONAS' FACE

9 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'SQUAD'S ALL HERE' FACE

10 of 12

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'SERIOUSLY THOUGH, I WAS TOLD THERE WOULD BE SNACKS' FACE

11 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'WHEN'S MOM COMING BACK?' FACE

12 of 12

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 'HEY GUYS? LET'S PLAY A GAME, THIS SHOW IS LONG' FACE

