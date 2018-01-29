See All the Award Shows Blue Ivy Carter Has Attended Over the Years

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s eldest may only be 6 years old, but she’s already made quite a name for herself on the award show circuit

Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

Sitting between her parents at the 2018 Grammys, Blue Ivy gave some seriously fierce faces.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 2018 GRAMMY AWARDS

And was, without a doubt, the chicest 6-year-old in the room in a white coat dress and glitter shoes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 2017 GRAMMY AWARDS

Blue Ivy sat with dad JAY-Z and her aunt, Solange, to watch her mom take home two awards (as well as give an epic performance) in 2017.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

THE 2017 GRAMMY AWARDS

She got a smooch from dad in her Prince-inspired pink suit ensemble.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

THE 2017 GRAMMY AWARDS

She even got to hang out with Rihanna, because when you're JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter, you get to hang out with superstars.

Jason Kempin/WireImage

THE 2015 GRAMMY AWARDS

Case in point: They shared an adorable moment at the 2015 Grammys, too.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

THE 2016 VMAS

In 2016, when mom Beyoncé was nominated for a slew of VMAs, she and Blue walked the carpet hand-in-hand ahead of the show.

John Shearer/Getty

THE 2016 VMAS

And in her tulle-covered outfit and bejeweled headband, Blue seriously upped the show's fashion factor.

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

THE 2014 VMAS

In 2014, Beyoncé was honored with the coveted Video Vanguard Award, which JAY-Z and Blue Ivy presented to her. 

Kevin Winter/MTV1415/Getty

THE 2014 VMAS

And then they shared the cutest family hug on stage, and we melted inside from all the cuteness.

Kristian Dowling/Getty

THE 2011 VMAS

With her impressive award show attendance throughout her short life, it only made sense that Blue's impending arrival was announced to the world at an award show, too. At the 2011 VMAs, Beyoncé revealed her first pregnancy during a performance of her tune "Love on Top" — marking what was technically Blue's first award show appearance (even if she was in utero for it).

