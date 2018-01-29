Sitting between her parents at the 2018 Grammys, Blue Ivy gave some seriously fierce faces.
And was, without a doubt, the chicest 6-year-old in the room in a white coat dress and glitter shoes.
Blue Ivy sat with dad JAY-Z and her aunt, Solange, to watch her mom take home two awards (as well as give an epic performance) in 2017.
She got a smooch from dad in her Prince-inspired pink suit ensemble.
She even got to hang out with Rihanna, because when you're JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter, you get to hang out with superstars.
Case in point: They shared an adorable moment at the 2015 Grammys, too.
In 2016, when mom Beyoncé was nominated for a slew of VMAs, she and Blue walked the carpet hand-in-hand ahead of the show.
And in her tulle-covered outfit and bejeweled headband, Blue seriously upped the show's fashion factor.
In 2014, Beyoncé was honored with the coveted Video Vanguard Award, which JAY-Z and Blue Ivy presented to her.
And then they shared the cutest family hug on stage, and we melted inside from all the cuteness.
With her impressive award show attendance throughout her short life, it only made sense that Blue's impending arrival was announced to the world at an award show, too. At the 2011 VMAs, Beyoncé revealed her first pregnancy during a performance of her tune "Love on Top" — marking what was technically Blue's first award show appearance (even if she was in utero for it).